Kroy Biermann Offered $150k from Vegas Male Strip Club To Perform

Kroy Biermann might have a light at the end of his massive debt tunnel, and it's all thanks to a male strip club willing to dish out some serious cash if Kroy's willing to get down 'n dirty.

Kings of Hustler in Sin City is giving Kroy the chance to make a sweet $150k to "perform a live strip tease" at its location. The club's manager, Brittany Rose, says she's certain he'll also "make a ton of money in tips."

There are conditions, of course -- Kroy will have to perform on stage for 15 minutes, strip down to his underwear, and give the crowd lap dances "at the request of big spenders."

He'll also have to take a ride on the club's "Golden Boner" -- a mechanical bull that's shaped to look like ... well, a golden boner.

Kings of Hustler says it sent Kroy's team the lucrative offer Wednesday ... though he hasn't yet accepted the offer.

As we reported, Kroy says he and Kim Zolciak are DEEP in the red amid their divorce -- he's already asked a judge to let them sell their Georgia home at haste ... the one that recently entered pre-foreclosure again.

Kroy filed new docs this week, begging the court to prevent Kim from slowing down his attempt to sell the property. Don't forget, Kroy said he had to sell his own personal belongings to try and make their mortgage payments, which he wasn't able to cover in July.