Doja Cat Tackles Devil-Worshipping Allegations On 'Scarlett' Album, Credits God For Wins

Doja Cat's been dodging devil-worshipping accusations for months, but has finally faced her holiest critics head-on through the music of her new album "Scarlett."

The LP hit DSPs on Friday, with Doja on the defensive end of several tracks and getting cheeky on others ... like on the "F*** the Girls (FTG)" track when she blurts, "Said suck my d***, c***, t***, I'm yellin' 666."

Doja's moment of clarity arrives in the middle of the album on the track "Skull and Bones" ... a profound statement that she's not the Mistress of Darkness like so many suspected.

On the track's 2nd verse Doja raps, "Y'all been pushing 'Satan this; and 'Satan that' My fans is yellin', "Least she rich," you need that pact/Looking like I got some things you hate I have And trust me, baby, God don't play with hate like that" ... and also mentions fan speculation over her recent string of tattoos.

Doja surfaced with a mangly-looking bat on her back in May, which followed a tat of a mythical monster many deemed demonic, but she was clear to give God the cred for her recent chart-topping success on the track.

Doja was the rapper responsible for ending hip hop's year-long drought atop the Billboard 100 with her song "Paint the Town Red" ... a moment of elation shared by Dionne Warwick ... who we suspect wouldn't associate herself with anything dipped in evil.