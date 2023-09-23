Stipe Miocic Still Working As Firefighter While Training For Jon Jones Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Stipe Miocic fights Jon Jones at Madison Square Garden in less than 50 days, but not even the biggest fight of his career could stop the heavyweight G.O.A.T. from working his less glamorous, but more important day job.

Of course, Stipe is a firefighter in his home state of Ohio ... a job he's dedicated himself to for over a decade. But, Jon recently suggested Miocic “take time off from being a firefighter right now” as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career.

It's advice Stipe did not take ... because when TMZ Sports talked to him this week, we asked if he'd stepped away from the department until after the title fight at MSG.

"No, I'm working tomorrow but I have days off, vacation days, and stuff so. I'm pretty lucky the fight's in November 'cause a lot of guys don't take off so it's easy for me to take time off that time of year."

We asked Stipe what it said about him ... remaining on the job while preparing to fight the man many believe is the most dangerous MMA fighter ever.

"My mom raised me right," Miocic said. "I think just hard work pays off and nothing's ever given until it's earned."

Miocic hasn't fought in 2.5 years ... when he dropped the rematch to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Before the scrap with Ngannou, Stipe beat Daniel Cormier twice.

Speaking of DC ... the UFC great fought Jones on two occasions, so we asked Miocic if he's reached out to Daniel for advice on how to fight Jon.

"We're friends but I haven't really asked. That man's a busy man. DC, I give him credit, he's so busy but I get it, he's doing stuff. I'm never gonna bother him. If he ever called me, yeah, for sure I'd talk to him but that's it."

There's much more with Stipe ... including how he believes he'll beat Jon, to who hit hardest out of all the beasts he's fought -- Ngannou, DC, Mark Hunt, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and more.