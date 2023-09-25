Pittsburgh Steelers' Plane Makes Emergency Landing In K.C. After Raiders Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have yet to make it home following their big win against the Raiders in Nevada .... their charter plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday morning -- stranding the team in Kansas City.

The Delta Airlines flight was grounded not long after it left Las Vegas following Pitt's 23-18 victory ... after the plane reportedly experienced oil pressure issues.

Thankfully, a Steelers spokesperson said in a tweet Monday morning that everyone on the flight is safe.

"We are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today," they added.

Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward was able to joke about it all despite the scary nature of the scene ... poking fun at his teammate, Minkah Fitzpatrick, on his X account.

"Dang emergency landing in KC," he wrote. "I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 'roughing the passer call' but seriously landing KC."

Dang emergency landing in KC.I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 “roughing the passer call” but seriously landing KC………. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023 @CamHeyward

He later jokingly asked Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to give him a ride from K.C. to Pennsylvania ... as the two just so happened to be in the area for the Chiefs star's game earlier in the day.

"Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce," the defensive lineman wrote, "we might need a ride to Pittsburgh."