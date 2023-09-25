Play video content whitehouse.gov

President Joe Biden once told African American voters "You ain't Black" if you don't vote for him, but due to his lack of awareness about LL Cool J ... Biden's alleged Black Card is now being called into question.

The Rock the Bells pioneer was honored at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's annual Legislative Conference over the weekend, and the Prez pulled one of his worst teleprompter gaffes ... calling him "LL J Cool J."

To make matters worse, as Biden tried to recover from that flub, he referred to LL as "boy" ... making everyone in the crowd cringe ... even though he quickly tried to fix that screw-up, too.

It came out like this, "By the way that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs." Good grief, Joe😬.

Republicans are using the verbal blunder as a political strike, but Charlamagne thinks it's a cultural one ... giving the Commander-in-Chief, and his writing staff, the "Donkey of the Day," and that's not a Democratic compliment!!!

As CTG notes, Joe will be 81 years old in a couple of months and his writers should stop attempting to have him come across as hip ... but he's still old enough to remember the days when the term "boy" was a racist term used to belittle Black men.

LL's also been a superstar rapper since the '80s -- one of the genre's first -- and has been spelling out his name in songs just as long -- a slice of American history CTG says the Prez should know.

