Damian Lillard Traded To Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard What The Buck?!? Traded To Milwaukee!!!
9/27/2023 11:27 AM PT
12:33 PM PT -- Damian Lillard just spoke about his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks ... keeping it short and sweet on "X", saying he's excited to start his new chapter with the Bucks.
He also said he will address his beloved fans and the city of Portland, whom he truly loves, at a later date.
Batman officially has his Robin in Milwaukee ... Damian Lillard's joining Giannis Antetokounmpo after a blockbuster trade Wednesday.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are sending their best player to the Bucks as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Phoenix Suns.
While the Bucks will get only Lillard in the trade, the Blazers will land Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and Milwaukee's 2029 unprotected first-round pick as part of the swap. The Suns, meanwhile, will acquire Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in the deal.
33-year-old Lillard initially requested the trade on July 1 ... declaring after 11 seasons in Rip City, he was ready for a change of scenery.
At the time, the 7-time All-Star's destination was expected to be South Beach ... as Dame made it clear he wanted to join the Miami Heat.
Other teams -- including the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets -- reportedly showed interest in landing Dame following the trade request.
The 2021 NBA champs are getting a proven superstar to team up with the Greek Freak ... as Lillard has averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in his career.