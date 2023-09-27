Ex-Patriots Star Dion Lewis Pleads Not Guilty In Casino Trespass Case
Ex-Patriots Star Dion Lewis Pleads Not Guilty ... In Casino Trespass Case
9/27/2023 11:06 AM PT
Ex-New England Patriots star Dion Lewis has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge he was hit with following his arrest last week, TMZ Sports has learned.
According to court records, Lewis' attorney submitted the plea for the former running back in his Hillsborough County, Fla. court case on Tuesday.
Lewis is now due back in court next month.
We broke the story ... Lewis was arrested on Sept. 18 after authorities alleged he had been unruly and belligerent at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. They claimed the 33-year-old caused a disturbance -- and then refused to leave the premises, leading officers to slap him in handcuffs.
Lewis was hauled off to a Hillsborough County jail ... and later charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
The former NFLer -- who won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Patriots back in the 2017 season -- has not yet publicly commented on the case.