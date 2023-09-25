UFC Star Israel Adesanya Apologizes For Drunk Driving, 'It Was Wrong'

Israel Adesanya just issued an apology to his family and beloved fans after pleading guilty to drunk driving ... saying he was wrong to get behind the wheel.

The incident happened on August 19th ... after the 24-3 UFC star had dinner and a few drinks with friends in Auckland, New Zealand.

While driving home, the 34-year-old came across a random breath testing unit ... and allegedly had a reading of 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters, which exceeds New Zealand's legal limit of 50 milligrams.

"I want to apologize to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner," Adesanya said in a statement.

"I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong."

Style Bender continued ... "I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable."

Adesanya pleaded guilty in court on Monday ... and is facing a max penalty of three months in jail or a $2,600 fine.

This arrest happened three weeks before Adesanya lost to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia ... which cost him his middleweight title.