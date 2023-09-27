WWE Superstar Jade Explains Why She Signed W/ WWE After Long AEW Title Run

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jade Cargill isn't wasting any time ... the long-running, former AEW champ turned WWE Superstar is setting her sights squarely on the biggest, most talented, and badass women in the world!

Now, don't get it twisted, Jade's super respectful of wrestlers like Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair ... in an 'I recognize your accomplishments, but want to kick your ass' kind of way.

"I'm excited to work with those ladies. They're phenomenal. They've been working their butts off in the system for years. These are the best women in wrestling in the world. So for me to even share the ring with them is phenomenal in general," Jade told Mojo Muhtadi on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weekdays on FS1).

She continued ... "I want every single one of them. Those matches are gonna put butts in seats. They're gonna sell tickets. I mean me working with Bianca Belair is gonna be a main event match on WrestleMania! I think everybody can say that. I'm just excited to be here and I'm excited to work with such stellar women!"

The wrestling world was rocked on Tuesday when WWE announced they'd signed the 31-year-old wrestler just days after Jade partied ways with AEW, nearly three years after she made her debut for the promotion (November 2020).

Cargill, a former basketball player at Jacksonville University, was champion for 508 days with AEW ... and now she's after a WWE belt or two!

Jade says the move was obviously a major step for her, but the "entire WWE Universe made [her] feel welcome" ... and now she's intent on becoming a huge star, all while inspiring kids across the world.

"A lot of people would probably be afraid to make the jump. I made the jump because I wanted to create something for myself, a legacy. A household name. I want my daughter to look at me, just not her father, but look at me and say, 'You know what, my mom did this, and I can do this.'"