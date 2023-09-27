Joe Jonas Pulls Daddy Duties in NYC Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner continue to duke it out in court over custody of their two young daughters -- but that's not stopping either from spending some quality time with their girls -- as evidenced by Joe out in NYC.

Joe loaded 3-year-old Willa into a waiting SUV Wednesday in The Big Apple, we're told the two were headed out to a birthday party, though it's unclear who was celebrating. No sign of Joe and Sophie's 1-year-old, Delphine, but it's possible she was with Mom.

It's the first time we've Joe out solo with either of the kids since Sophie sued him over custody. In her documents, Sophie claimed Joe was refusing to allow her to take the girls to the UK, despite a prior agreement, and he allegedly hid their passports.

Joe argued he was only doing what was ordered by a judge, and stated the kids could not be relocated in the middle of the divorce proceedings.

TMZ broke the story, the judge eventually ruled with Joe, stating neither parent could take Willa or Delphine out of the greater NYC area.