Joe Jonas' Lawyer Says Sophie Turner Wants UK Judge to Handle Divorce

Joe Jonas Sophie Wants Divorce Case Moved to UK ... I'm Not Down with That!

9/27/2023 7:52 AM PT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce case was front and center in a Miami courtroom Wednesday, and Joe's lawyer made it clear ... there's gonna be a dogfight over who hears the case -- an American judge or a UK judge.

The stakes are extremely high ... if an American judge hears the case, it gives Joe a huge home-court advantage, and the reverse is true if the UK judge gets the case.

Joe's lawyer, Thomas Sasser, made it clear ... based on his exchanges with Sophie's counsel, she says their family had become UK-based so the divorce should be handled there.

Sophie's lawyer did not directly respond, but our sources say that is exactly what's happening in the case.

If a UK judge handles the divorce, it's likely the primary residence of the 2 kids will be there, and Joe is not down with that.

U.S. VS UK ALL OVER AGAIN
As we reported, Sophie went to federal court last week, claiming Joe violated an international child abduction law by refusing to hand over the passports of their kids so she could take them back to England. That judge ruled, for the time being, the kids must stay in the New York area.

The Miami judge said in court Wednesday, he will abide by the federal judge's ruling. He will get the case if the federal judge says the U.S. is the appropriate venue, and if the judge decides otherwise a UK judge will take the reins.

Stay tuned.

