Lions' Benito Jones Rocks Incredible Overalls 'Fit To 'Thursday Night Football'

Lions' Benito Jones Incredible 'TNF' 'Fit ... Overalls, Boots And Cowboy Hat!!!

9/28/2023 3:50 PM PT
Lions' Benito Jones

Even with a loss or a draw on Thursday evening, Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones is still leaving Lambeau Field a winner regardless ... 'cause he just earned the honor of best pregame 'fit by far!!!

The 25-year-old rolled up to the big "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Packers in nothing but orange overalls, boots, and a cowboy hat.

The guy absolutely crushed the look ... and it was so great -- the Lions just had to make it the final picture of their pregame Instagram carousel.

"All I can say is...," the team wrote on its social media page, "swipe until the end 😂."

The rest of the Lions opted for more muted outfits ahead of their NFC North clash ... with star quarterback Jared Goff sportin' simply jeans and a flannel.

No matter which look you prefer -- ya gotta give Jones credit for putting it all out there.

Now, will he be able to back it up with a good performance on the field against the Pack? Kickoff is in just a few minutes ... stay tuned!!

