CSU's Henry Blackburn Was Worried For His Sisters' Safety After Threats Over Tackle

Colorado State DB Henry Blackburn is opening up about the death threats he received after his late hit on Travis Hunter ... saying his number one concern was the safety of his little sisters.

Blackburn discussed the threats during a sit-down with Hunter, himself ... after the star CB/WR invited his former foe for a sit-down chat (in one of the most awesome shows of sportsmanship and positivity by Trav) on his YouTube channel.

Henry opened up, saying, "All that stuff that went down after the game, like, I can take it. I'm not trippin' about me," before adding ... "It's just like I got two little sisters at the house still, in elementary school. That's what was mainly [what] I was worried about. Their safety and everything."

Thankfully, Blackburn says things have calmed down after Hunter -- who suffered a lacerated liver on the tackle -- came to the defense of the CSU safety, and Henry's grateful.

"You can't do that, like, sending death threats," Hunter said, "Even just like trying to bash a person. That's not what I'm about. I can't even do that."

"Y'all stop bashing people! It's not good for the community. If we was all nice to each other, the world would be 10 times better," Travis implored.

In fact, Hunter and Blackburn believe the tackle was a blessing in disguise as they were brought together to "show people the other side of football."

To prove their point, both of 'em went bowling ... and the guys even found a way to do good while having fun. Travis and Henry both agreed to put up $1,000 ... for a total of $2k, which would go to a charity picked by the person with the high score at the lanes.

Hunter ended up victorious but he let Blackburn pick the charity ... and he selected Realities For Children which aims to help abused, neglected, abandoned, or at-risk kids in Colorado.