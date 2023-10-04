Les Misérables Performance Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters, Five Arrested

Play video content X / @JustStop_Oil

Environmental activists stormed a theater where Les Misérables was being performed and took over the stage ... halting the production and leading to several arrests.

The chaotic scene happened during a Tuesday performance of the famous play in London's West End, where folks protesting against oil, gas and coal rushed the stage before the play was over.

Video shows demonstrators from "Just Stop Oil" storming the stage in the middle of a musical number ... with protestors shouting at the audience to "join the rebellion."

Police officers were called and five activists were arrested.

💬 Hanan, a student, took action because the UK Government, by approving new oil and gas has shown total disregard for their wellbeing.



💬 Noah, a theatre lover, took action because he knows there's no future for the arts if society fails under the pressures of climate collapse. pic.twitter.com/M6uv4Du0oy — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 4, 2023 @JustStop_Oil

Demonstrators rushed the stage from either end as the Les Mis cast was performing the show's famous song, "One Day More." The show tried to go on but the cast was then escorted off stage, and the theater was evacuated and the show did not finish.

The audience booed the protestors as they held up orange banners with the Just Stop Oil logo ... with some in the crowd shouting at the activists to get the hell outta there.

Just Stop Oil says its goal is to demand governments stop licensing new oil, gas and coal projects ... and they've protested other big events like Wimbledon and vandalized famous Vincent Van Gogh artwork.