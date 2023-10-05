Corey Feldman Says Famous Jacket From 'Dream A Little Dream' Stolen Again

Corey Feldman says his studded leather jacket from "Dream a Little Dream" was stolen during a recent gig ... again ... and the former child star is hellbent on getting it back.

The "Goonies" star says he was performing Sunday in New Jersey when someone went backstage and swiped the jacket right from under his nose.

Corey says he's furious someone would have the audacity to steal what he considers a "sacred artifact from his life" ... and he says he's feeling sad and hurt, in part because it reminds him of his late friend, actor Corey Haim.

It's the second time this wardrobe item's gone missing ... as we reported, it was stolen in 2011 while Corey was hanging out at the House of Blues in L.A., only for it to resurface years later at a Boston flea market, and ultimately make its way back to Corey.

This time, Corey says it was stolen from Homestead Bar & Kitchen in Morristown, NJ ... and he's offering a $1,000 reward for any info about the incident or the jacket's whereabouts.

Corey's worn it in movies like "Dream a Little Dream" and "The 'Burbs" ... as well as for a guest appearance on "Married With Children," and he says he's worn it onstage at every one of his performances ever since.