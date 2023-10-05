Floyd Mayweather Gifts Friend $250K Diamond Watch

Play video content

Floyd Mayweather was in a giving mood, a veryyyy giving mood, this week ... the legendary boxer hooked his buddy up with an iced-out watch worth a quarter of a million dollars!

TMZ Sports is told Mayweather gifted the $250k, custom timepiece to the famed Shuki Diamonds ... and the cool moment was captured on video.

"The Money Man is back. I'm right here with my main man, Shuki. We in L.A., ballin' out," 50-0 Mayweather said to the camera while standing next to the jeweler.

He continued ... "This watch right here is going to Shuki. One of my custom pieces. Money Man, y'all know the rest."

Of course, Floyd, owner of a nearly unmatched jewelry collection, is one of the highest-earning athletes of all time. He made around $300 million for the Conor McGregor fight alone.

In retirement, Mayweather has continued to rake in millions, taking exhibition bouts around the world, fighting everyone from Logan Paul to John Gotti's grandson.

As for Shuki (who already owns some awesome watches), he's now got a condo on his wrist.