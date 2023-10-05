Anonymous Fan Buys $4,500 Worth Of Beer For Phillies Fans At Playoff Game

Play video content

A fan at Wednesday's Phillies playoff game was feelin' VERY generous ... 'cause the stranger hooked up an entire section with $4,500 worth of beer -- and they were lit!!!!

The booze gift givin' went down during the Marlins-Phillies NL Wild Card series game at Citizens Bank Park ... when a beer vendor made just about the sweetest announcement a crowd could ever hear -- someone purchased a bunch of Miller Lite for the section!

"Have your IDs out," the vendor yelled ... "Here you go!"

"Free beer! Courtesy of a gentleman that doesn't wanna be named."

As you can imagine, the fans were very appreciative of the gesture ... and even started cheering, hoping the secret beer buyer would hear.

"Thank you for the free beer! Wooooo!" one fan yelled ... while another one joked, "Bad day to be a Miller Light can!"

It's not even the first time this week that Phillies fans have been on the receiving end of some free suds. 26 bars across Philly handed out free Miller Lite during Game 1 of the WC Series on Tuesday.

This no commentary version of Bryson Stott’s grand slam is so pure. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EA3cWWLN12 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 5, 2023 @SportsRadioWIP

To add icing on the cake, the Phillies blew out the Marlins ... and will now advance to face the Atlanta Braves in an NLDS rematch starting on Saturday.