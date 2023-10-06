Chrisean Rock Says Son with Blueface Undergoes Successful Hernia Surgery

Chrisean Rock says her son is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove the hernia that Blueface brought to the world's attention.

Chrisean posted a boomerang video holding a smiling Chrisean Jr. Friday from his hospital bed, nothing the newborn was "recovering so fast."

As we reported, the youngster was suffering from an inguinal hernia ... and Blueface blamed Chrisean for mistreating their son by not getting him treatment soon enough. The rapper also posted a nude photo of the child, showing his condition ... and got a ton of heat online.

Despite the backlash, Blue's mother Karlissa Saffold defended her son to TMZ Hip Hop ... even going as far as to blanket it as a teachable moment for new parents and their child's medical issues.

We're not even a month removed from Chrisean facing the wrath of the internet and Blue's family as she let her baby dangle loosely during a Walmart shopping trip.

