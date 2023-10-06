Drake Snipes R. Kelly On New 'Dogs' Album, Clowns Fans Still Supporting Him

Drake's giving all the lingering R. Kelly fans out there the side-eye on his new album ... by taking a shot that might have 'em rethinking their streaming selections.

On the track "Drew a Picasso," which is planted just past the midway mark of "For All The Dogs," Drake paints the picture of himself in a tit-for-tat argument with his girlfriend.

When she comes down on him for living up the nightlife, he barks back with a shot at the incarcerated R&B star ... "Why you act like just 'cause I go to the strip club, girl, that I don't love you? You still listenin' to R. Kelly in the whip, baby girl, and I don't judge you!!!"

The shot is particularly interesting considering Drake sampled R. Kelly on his 2021 album "Certified Lover Boy" ... but he's clearly rinsed himself of all things dealing with the former Pied Piper of R&B, and he's advising all the girls who love him to do the same!!!

R. Kelly still generates several million Spotify monthly listens, but his career is stalled indefinitely, if not permanently, as he serves a 30-year sentence for federal sex crimes.

His music royalties have been garnished to pay restitution to his victims, and he's even had to deal with an unauthorized album leak from prison.