Kanye West Reportedly Files 'YEWS' Trademark for Financial Services and Clothing

Kanye West is reportedly working behind the scenes to lock down trademark rights to "YEWS," a phrase he wants to slap on just about everything .. from streaming to restaurants.

The filing, obtained by TMZ, and first submitted earlier this month is linked to an LLC called Ox Paha Inc. We've never known Kanye to be associated with that LLC, but it has an address listed to Kanye's office on Melrose Ave.

Unclear if there's anything Kanye wants to do specifically with the word -- if he's the guy who filed for it -- but he's taking just about every realm of possibility with it.

The docs want to use "YEWS" for financial services, real estate, clothing (footwear, headwear, jeans, etc.), music and audio, entertainment content, beauty products, restaurants and so much more.

Of course, while Kanye hasn't publicly said anything about the word "YEWS" -- people are already speculating it's got some sort of connection to "Jews" and the controversy surrounding Kanye.

