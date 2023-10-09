Gunplay Loses Custody of Daughter After Missing Court Date

Gunplay is getting more fallout from his alleged domestic abuse drama -- sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Hip Hop the MMG rapper recently lost custody of his newborn daughter.

The courts made the final decision Monday ... a decision that can only be reversed if his estranged wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales requests the court grant him custody, which seems unlikely, considering the alarming chain of events that dissolved their marriage.

We're told Gunplay is only permitted to see his daughter virtually through an app called TalkingParents ... and visits have to be set and monitored by the court.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Per the source, Vonshae is also requesting child support, and the amount he pays will be determined during a later court date.

The embattled rapper has missed 3 previous hearings regarding the temporary restraining order Vonshae currently has against him. If he misses the next one, the TRO will become permanent, and it will keep him away from their daughter until she's 18.

As we reported in August, Gunplay was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse following an explosive fight in their home where cops were called.

Vonshae of love and hip hop Miami says her daughter had a heart defect because of Rapper Gunplay drug abuse

.#vonshae #loveandhiphop #loveandhiphopmiami #richardmorales pic.twitter.com/r4UoQZ9z7R — livebitez (@livebitez) October 4, 2023 @livebitez