'L&HH: Miami' Star Vonshae Blames Gunplay's Drug Use For Baby's Heart Defect

"Love & Hip Hop" star Vonshae Taylor-Morales is further distancing herself from her ruptured marriage with Gunplay ... blaming him for causing their infant daughter's medical condition as of result of his alleged drug use.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The baby girl, Osanna Ohana, was born in March with a heart defect and on Wednesday, Vonshae accused her estranged husband of abusing cocaine and ketamine behind her back during a vicious dragging on IG Live.

Vonshae of love and hip hop Miami says her daughter had a heart defect because of Rapper Gunplay drug abuse

.#vonshae #loveandhiphop #loveandhiphopmiami #richardmorales pic.twitter.com/r4UoQZ9z7R — livebitez (@livebitez) October 4, 2023 @livebitez

Before the baby was born, Vonshae says she told Gunplay he needed to be drug-free, but she says he began using, and covering up his "sniffing" by saying he had allergies.

Vonshae says she was dumb to believe the rapper, and their fights got bad when she confronted him. Eventually, Gunplay was arrested in August for allegedly pulling out a gun on Vonshae and their daughter, who was put into harm's way during the altercation.

As we reported at the time, Gunplay was slapped with several charges ... aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse. Vonshae also claims he relapsed in her presence.