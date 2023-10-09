NBA's Deni Avdija Heartbroken Over Hamas Attack In Israel, Personally Knew Victims

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is speaking out against the terrorist attack in his home country of Israel ... revealing he personally knew people who lost their lives.

Avdija -- the only current NBA player born in Israel -- released a powerful statement on the situation ... saying even though he is thousands of miles away, his heart is home.

"While I'm here playing ball, my thoughts are constantly pulled back to Israel," the former 9th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft said Monday. "This past Saturday, terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad unleashed devastation in 21 spots across Gaza."

"They mercilessly murdered and slaughtered innocent children, women, and elders -- some at home, others during a party while celebrating a holiday."

He added ... "The haunting images of women, children, and elders being taken into Gaza, many meeting a tragic end, remain etched in my memory."

"Knowing some victims personally adds another layer to my heartache."

Deni says he is having conversations with his teammates and the D.C. community to relay just how serious the situation is ... and he will continue to use his platform to put a spotlight on the situation.

"Those haunting images from Gaza, showing the lives lost, are hard to shake off."