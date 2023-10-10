Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Donating $750K To Israeli Orgs After Terror Attack

Arthur Blank is stepping up in a huge way, donating $750k to hospitals and medics in Israel ... all to help those maimed in the Hamas terror attacks.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation made the announcement of the incredibly generous gift on Tuesday, announcing the funds would go to two medical centers near the Israeli/Gaza border, as well as an organization that supports thousands of volunteer medics across the country.

"The unimaginable, distressing terrorist attacks on Israel that have resulted in death, injury and trauma for scores of people over the past few days are an attack on all humanity, and there is no place in this world for the horrific violence we have witnessed," Arthur said in a statement released by his organization.

Blank, who is Jewish, co-founded Home Depot in the late '70s, and bought the Falcons in 2002. With a net worth around $7.5 billion, per Forbes, AB is one of the richest people in the world.

In addition to the money going to the Barzilai Medical Center, a frontline hospital, and Soroka Medical Center, a trauma facility, in southern Israel, Blank's donation will also go towards supplying United Hatzalah's medical professionals with protective equipment (vests and helmets), as well as medical supplies like oxygen tanks, defibrillators, and bandages.

Three-quarters of a million is generous, but it sounds like Arthur may even donate more, calling the $750k an "initial emergency grant," saying they'd be working with other relief groups to "identify areas of most critical need for additional support."