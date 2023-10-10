Jewish Orgs Support Kylie Jenner for Deleted Israel Post, Shame Her Critics

Kylie Jenner is getting support from Jewish organizations in America for her pro-Israel social media post ... and those same orgs are ripping those who shamed her into deleting that post.

As we've reported, Kylie shared and then deleted a post from StandWithUs on Sunday morning, following the deadly Hamas terrorist attack ... she reposted an image of the Israeli flag with the caption, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!"

But, following tons of backlash in the comments, Kylie pretty quickly 86'd the post.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, tells TMZ ... while the org is pleased Kylie reposted their account in the first place, "It's a shame that some people cannot express themselves honestly because of intense pressure and intimidation by Hamas sympathizers."

The folks over at the American Jewish Committee say the now full-blown war between Israel and Hamas provides a moment where celebrity can be used for good.

AJC spokesman Richard Hirschhaut tells TMZ ... Kylie "did the right thing and acted with her heart with her initial post" and she "should be applauded for speaking up and speaking out."

He says the exact opposite happened, as Kylie became "a subject of vicious and ugly scorn" ... but he hopes she puts the post back on her IG, because "the power of social media and the power of celebrity is desperately needed at this moment when Israel is at war and under attack by a terrorist organization that is barbaric, inhumane and immoral."

In addition to Kylie, the AJC is calling for "influencers across the spectrum to demonstrate moral courage and amplify moral clarity by supporting Israel's high moral ground."

The Jewish org says Hamas terrorists are using social media to show their "sheer barbarity" ... and it feels celebs with large followings should use their platforms to push back with messages of love, support and solidarity with Israel.