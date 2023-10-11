City Girls Announce 'Real/Raw Ass Whores' As Next Album Title

City Girls are coming in hot with their new album title, proudly labeling themselves "Real/Raw Ass Whores" to sum up their 3rd studio effort.

Yung Miami and JT both made the shocking reveal following their BET Hip Hop Awards performance ... a moment that left the interviewer momentarily speechless.

City Girls will release their new album R.A.W (Real A** Wh*res) next Friday, October 20.pic.twitter.com/5d7ZFCZy52 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 11, 2023 @FemaleRapRoom

Just like the abbreviation suggests, the title was so raw, Miami took the liberty upon herself to blurt out the acronym ... leaving JT to shed light on the fact they were referring to themselves as "whores" this time around.

The "Act Up" rappers didn't explain if being "whores" was a term of empowerment or endearment like say when Missy Elliott did back in 1999 when she proclaimed herself "a bitch" ... they just had a hearty laugh at their new nicknames!!!

Fans were on the fence about City Girls' album title for some reason but expressed even more confusion about the project's release date of October 20 in general ... many felt the duo hadn't had a proper lead-up time to see success.

Or maybe the impact just hasn't been there??? City Girls actually dropped 4 singles this year ... with none of the tracks even nicking the Billboard Hot 100 ... a string of rare misses for the platinum-selling hitmakers.