Powerball $1.73 Billion Winning Ticket Sold in Frazier Park, California

One very lucky Californian is waking up a billionaire ... matching all numbers to win the incredible $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot.

The lucky combination in Wednesday night's drawing was 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 ... and the Powerball number was 10. As for where it was sold -- the winning ticket reportedly came from Midway Market & Liquors in Frazier Park, California ... about 75 mi. north of L.A.

Play video content Powerball.com

The mystery ticket holder can either choose to get their $1.765 billion payout in installments over the next 30 years or can opt for a cash prize of $774.1 million.

In an interview with KCAL, one of Midway Market's employees said he believes the winner will be someone who plays the lottery "religiously" ... as most of their clientele buy tickets all the time.

Shockingly enough, the winning Powerball ticket for the drawing's four largest jackpots in history have all come out of California ... the last was in July for $1.08 billion.