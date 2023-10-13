Drake Places $850K Bet On Logan Paul To Knock Out Dillon Danis

Drake's wallet will be a whole lot fatter if Logan Paul eviscerates Dillon Danis on Saturday ... 'cause the rapper just placed a massive, $850,000 bet on the WWE superstar to score a knockout victory!!!

The "God's Plan" crooner put down the money on The Maverick on Thursday ... revealing he'll get back $1.35 MILLION if Paul comes through.

Drake said he's backing Paul because of all of the trolling Danis has done in the leadup to their much-anticipated boxing match -- which has included a slew of digs at Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal.

"Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores," he said of the wager on his Instagram page.

Paul was clearly happy to have Drake in his corner ... he tweeted in response to the bet, "Easy money."

Danis, meanwhile, was pretty pissed, writing in a statement of his own, "850 on my head is disrespect."

Play video content DAZN

It all, of course, nearly didn't happen ... as on Thursday morning, Danis threw a microphone at Paul that opened up a gash near the YouTuber's right eye. Fortunately for fans of the fight, Paul said it didn't do too much damage, and the match is still on.