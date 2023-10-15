Derek Brunson Says He Feels Rejuvenated After Signing W/ PFL

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I'm feeling better than ever, honestly. I would say I got a little bored with the UFC. Maybe a little complacent."

That's a 39-year-old, rejuvenated Derek Brunson ... fresh off signing a multi-fight deal with the PFL after a decade-plus-long career with the UFC.

Brunson has tons of great things to say about his old promotion, but he's also pumped for a fresh start.

"Now being with a new organization, I got that hunger, that motivation back, and I'm feeling really good. I haven't ran in like 5 years. I just started back running, I'm excited to see what we can do here."

FYI, Brunson lost his last two UFC fights ... against two of the best in the middleweight division, Dricus Du Plessis and Jared Cannonier. Before the losses, Derek won five in a row including wins over Darren Till, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Kevin Holland.

Brunson's set to compete in the PFL's million-dollar tourney ... a journey he'll begin on November 24. It won't be easy ... he's fighting 2x champ Ray Cooper III.