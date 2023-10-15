Justin Bieber Gifts Hailey $5k Artwork of Her Text Message to Him

Justin Bieber is proving love isn't dead, even in the modern age, because he dropped serious cash on a piece of art for his wife, Hailey ... and the piece is based on a text she sent him.

Idiot Box Art owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martin tell TMZ ... Justin hit them up last month to commission the special gift for his boo, agreeing to pay $5,000 for a blown-up representation of a text that clearly holds a special place in his heart.

Play video content Instagram/@idiotboxshop

We're told Hailey sent the message to JB while she was away, listing all the things she missed about her man -- the final product was made out of acrylic and resin on a 3' x 3' wood surface.

The team worked pretty hard to make it look just right, and they delivered the cool art to his home last weekend. We're told Justin wanted to surprise Hailey with the piece when she got back home from Paris Fashion Week.