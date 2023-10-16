Cam'ron Labels Chris Paul Washed Up On New Track Inspired by J. Cole

Unlike Joe Budden, Cam’ron’s not completely retired from rapping after adopting a career in podcasting, and he’s taking a baton passed by J. Cole and running with it for his own track.

On Monday, Cam expanded on Cole’s shoutout from Lil Yachty’s track “The Secret Recipe”

where Cole saluted the Diplomats rapper with the line, "I prolly put more n****s on pause than Cam and Mason Beth.”

Later on his verse, the Harlem rapper-turned-sportscaster plugged his show while taking aim at future HOF Chris Paul jumping to the Golden State Warriors ... "Say what I want, 'It Is What It Is'/Don't care who take offense/Like Chris Paul, y'all, on Golden State, it don't make no sense/Unless he 2nd unit, when the game start, he play the bench."

Steven A. Smith recently cast doubts on CP3's ability with the Dubs, but Cam and his cohost Ma$e are disrupting the world of sports commentary from a different angle -- they can professionally rap their hot takes!!!

The track eventually bleeds into a preview of Cam's upcoming Halloween-themed video, "Get Mine Regardless" where he dons a Freddy Krueger getup to slash home his point.

At 38 years old, even Chris wouldn't argue he's past his prime, but his immeasurable experience could surely prove valuable to GS' 2024 championship hopes.

