Gucci Mane Drops Star-Studded Album With Young Dolph, J. Cole, Kodak Black

10/17/2023 10:33 AM PT
October 17 is a holiday as far as Gucci Mane's concerned and the 1017 Records CEO is giving a gift to Young Dolph fans this year ... with a pair of previously unreleased verses from the late rapper.

Gucci dropped his new album "Breath of Fresh Air" on Tuesday ... a star-studded "double disc" that features contributions from J. Cole, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Key Glock and more.

Dolph appears on the tracks "Thank Me" and "Pretty Girls," furthering their collab track record years after his death. He was also one of the marquee players on Dolph's posthumous album released last year.

Along with Dolph's Paper Route Empire, La Flare's been going hard to keep the late "Play Wit Yo Bitch" rapper's name alive, especially as the 2-year anniversary of his murder looms next month.

The last time we caught Key Glock out in the traffic, he told us we could expect new Dolph music for the next millennium... and Gucci just helped prove him right!!!

