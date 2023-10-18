Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
ALCS Announcer Joe Davis Says Astros Could Face 'Psycho' Version Of Max Scherzer

10/18/2023 1:58 PM PT
It's been over a month since Max Scherzer has thrown for the Rangers, but ALCS announcer Joe Davis says the Astros still better be wary of the ace ... telling TMZ Sports the guy could turn into "a psycho" in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

"I mean this in the best way I could," Davis said of the term with a smile, hours before Texas and Houston kick-off.

"I wouldn't be shocked if he found a way to go five innings and they couldn't touch him."

Of course, Davis says he could see things going the other way for the 39-year-old too ... as Scherzer's been away from the mound for such a lengthy period of time while trying to get his shoulder healthy.

"I think it's the most fascinating storyline of this series," Davis said. "What are they going to get from Scherzer?"

If last week's ALDS celebration showed anything, it's that Scherzer will be fired up to take the bump Wednesday night regardless ... particularly with the Rangers already up 2-0 in the series.

As for Max's opponent, the Astros will have a pretty good pitcher on the mound too in Cristian Javier ... a guy that Davis says has been so impressive in big games, he once earned an amazing nickname!

