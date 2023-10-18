Gucci Mane & T.I. 'Beef' Squashed Long Before 1017 Day Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Gucci Mane brought out a legion of Atlanta star power at his 1017 Day concert last night -- which included T.I., as the two publicly buried the hatchet right in their own city!!!

Midway through his set, La Flare invited T.I. to the stage where he performed his homegrown hit "24" for the crowd, which couldn't contain their excitement to see both men onstage at the same time.

A source close to the situation tells TMZ Hip Hop both superstars have long moved past their previous round of diss exchanges from years ago.

They both were co-headliners for the recent Legendz of the Streetz tour and mended the fences, which didn't take much doing.

The beef largely stemmed from clawing for rap dominance -- if you remember, T.I. told us his "King of the South" title earned him more friction than he could've expected.

It didn't hurt Tip just gave Gucci his flowers while he can still smell them ... naming him to the "Mt. Trapmore" of rap alongside himself, Jeezy and Future!!!

Quavo, Latto, Keyshia Ka'Oir and artists from Paper Route Empire were also on hand, and Gucci delivered a Young Dolph tribute just like he did on his new album.