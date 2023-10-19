LeBron James Announces New Children's Book ... 'I Am More Than'

LeBron James certainly doesn't have writer's block -- the Los Angeles Lakers superstar just announced he's got another children's book on the way ... titled "I Am More Than."

The 4-time NBA champ teamed up with HarperCollins Publishers on the project ... to inspire young readers to understand they are more than just "one label, trait, or interest."

"'I Am More Than' is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you're capable of, which no one else can define you," James said in a statement.

"I hope everyone that reads it feels inspired to be 'more than' in everything they do."

James is no stranger to the literature game -- his first kids book, "I Promise," became a New York Times best seller.

"It's been incredible to see students, teachers, and families respond to I Promise and its message of encouragement," the 38-year-old said.

"With the next book, we want to continue inspiring kids everywhere to keep dreaming big and not let anything hold them back."

The book -- slated to hit shelves on April 2 -- will feature illustrations from Nina Mata.

The future Hall of Famer also made a middle-grade level book called "We Are Family" this year with journalist and writer Andrea Williams.