Tupac Shakur's Alleged Killer Keefe D In Court For Murder Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis -- the man arrested for allegedly killing Tupac Shakur -- is about to appear in court to face a murder charge in the nearly 30-year-old case.

The 60-year-old suspect is scheduled to show face at Clark County Court in Vegas around 9 AM Thursday ... where he will appear in front of Judge Tierra D. Jones for his arraignment.

He appeared in court 2 weeks ago, but the lawyer he hired was a no-show. His arraignment was then pushed to Thursday.

Clark County D.A. Steve Wolfson said in a press conference after the initial hearing that Keefe D was expected to plead not guilty to the charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting of Tupac in 1996.

As we reported, Keefe was arrested at the end of September -- on top of the murder charge, he was also hit with a gang enhancement.

TMZ obtained body cam footage from his arrest ... showing cops walking up to him on a residential street to bust him, and Keefe acting pretty compliant throughout the arrest.