Brooks Koepka's Wife, Jena Sims, Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, just reached a major milestone in her modeling career -- she's going to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue!!

The golf star's partner shared the big news on Friday ... revealing after a long audition process, she was one of seven finalists to get picked out of the 2023 open casting call to be a "rookie" in next year's magazine.

Sims was understandably emotional about the announcement ... saying, "I just cried in public."

"I think I'm still in shock. Like, I cannot believe it."

Joining Sims in the issue are Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Berkleigh Wright, Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash and Sharina Gutierrez. It's the first time the publication chose to welcome all seven finalists to the S.I. Swim family.

As we previously reported, Sims joined the search back in 2022 ... saying it was her lifelong dream to be featured in the annual swimsuit edition.

Now, she's joining fellow sports WAGs like Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Olivia Culpo and Kate Bock who have also landed the honor of posing in the mag in the past.

It's been an amazing year for the Koepkas -- they welcomed their first child together, Crew, back in July.