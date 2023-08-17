Brooks Koepka And Wife, Jena Sims, Bring Baby Boy Home 20 Days After Birth

Big milestone for Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims -- the golf star and his model wife brought their child home this week ... 20 days after the baby boy was born.

The first-time parents shared the awesome news on Thursday ... posing with little Crew at the Jupiter Medical Center, where he spent nearly three weeks receiving treatment in the NICU.

Sims praised everyone involved in treating their son over that tough period ... calling the staffers "angels on earth."

"He's ours now," Sims said.

It's been a long journey to get Crew home after he was born six weeks early. At the time, Sims detailed the agony she was going through, saying, "leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one."

But, things are much better now ... and the family couldn't be happier!!

In fact, Crew is now getting acquainted with their adorable pup, Cove ... with the four-legged friend already sniffing around as he lay in a carrier at home.