Brooks Koepka And Wife, Jena Sims, Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims -- the golf star and his model wife just welcomed a baby boy!!

The married couple shared the exciting news on Thursday ... posting a pic with their new bundle of joy -- Crew Sims Koepka, who was born last week.

"I love my Crew," Brooks captioned his announcement on Instagram ... which shows the first-time parents smiling from ear to ear.

Jena detailed the whole experience ... saying, "Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 PM."

Jena added the arrival was six weeks ahead of schedule ... joking Crew is "Already showing us who's boss."

"My incredible team had him out in a matter of 3 hours after going into active labor."

Jena praised her husband for his support throughout the process ... saying, "He made me laugh when I needed to, cried with me, held me, did everything possible he could to help my healing in the hospital, and I'm just so grateful."

Crew is currently in the NICU with an undisclosed health complication, but Jena explained things are going in the right direction ... as he is off oxygen, breathing on his own and "meeting tiny milestones every day!"

The new mother shared her agony over leaving the hospital without her son ... but said they have been visiting their little boy as much as they can.

Brooks and Jena went public with their romance at the U.S. Open in 2017 ... and they tied the knot in 2022.