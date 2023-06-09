Brooks Koepka's Wife, Jena Sims, Flaunts Baby Bump During Miami Swim Week Show

Brooks Koepka's wife brought a plus-one to the runway for her modeling gig on Thursday ... but it wasn't the star golfer -- she showed off her growing baby bump while rocking bikinis!!

Jena Sims was one of many beautiful ladies to walk in ONEONE's Miami Swim Week event ... and she stole the show as she put her tummy on display.

"Two hearts beating for @oneoneswim 💕," Sims said on Instagram. "Thank you for letting us 😉 represent your amazing brand [Valentina Suescun.]"

Sims -- who announced last month she was expecting her first child with her hubby -- leaned into the special moment ... drawing a pink heart on her tummy and putting her hands on the bump as she posed in numerous 'fits.

Jena's appearance is getting a ton of love ... with users flooding the comments with support.

Brooks was there to show love to his lady ... and we're sure he was enjoying every second of it.