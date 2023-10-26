Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kendall Jenner Pumps Gas and Shops at Convenience Store in High Fashion

Kendall Jenner I'm Lookin' Cool as I Fuel!!!

10/26/2023 7:01 AM PT
Kendall Jenner Pumps Gas in High Fashion
Kendall Jenner was pumped Wednesday ... in a very self-serving way!

Bad Bunny's GF hit up a Chevron station in Bev Hills, wearing a western-style, flowing denim getup. Her boots are kinda a throwback to the '60s.

Now here's what's crazy ... Kendall wasn't even driving the Range Rover. She was riding shotgun yet jumped out to fill the tank.

After topping off the tank, she hit up the gas station's convenience store and grabbed an iced tea. She unsurprisingly ignored all the bad stuff that populates the shelves.

We don't know where she was heading, but remember ... Kendall's a big equestrian, and she is wearing western duds, so maybe she went to see a man about a horse.

Kendall Jenner's Wild Styles
We know in the past she's seen a man about a horse ... we're talking about you, Bad Bunny!

