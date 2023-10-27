Remembering the Victims of Maine Mass Shooting

Eighteen people are dead after this week's mass shooting in Maine -- lives cut short when Robert Card opened fire in a bowling alley and a bar -- and the list of his victims includes people in their 70s and even a 14-year-old boy.

Reports say teenager Aaron Young was with his father, Bill, at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston Wednesday night for Aaron's bowling league when the gunman opened fire inside the building -- the father and son were both killed.

76-year-old Bob Violette also lost his life in the bowling alley. There for his volunteer job coaching the youth bowling league, his coworker told WBZ News he was "so kind," "super understanding," and "very patient with everybody."

53-year-old Tricia Asselin was gunned down while trying to call 911 at the bowling alley, and the location's manager, 34-year-old Tommy Conrad, died while trying to subdue Card.

Jason Walker and his friend Michael Deslauriers II were both at the alley with their wives and kids when the shots rang out -- Michael's father says the 2 men charged at Card after making sure their families were safe, and that's when they were fatally shot.

As we reported, Card left the bowling alley and opened fire once again on the crowd at Schemengees Bar and Grille, killing 8 more people ... including Maxx Hathaway, a father who was there with his pregnant wife, Brenda, and their toddler, Lilian.

According to their GoFundMe, the family was at Schemengees when his wife -- who is due with their 3rd child in just over a month -- took their little one home while he stayed behind to play some more pool.

Among those killed at the bar were several members of the deaf community, who were there for a cornhole tournament ... including Bryan MacFarlane, Steven Vozzella, Billy Bracket, and Joshua Seal.

56-year-old Joseph Walker, manager at Schemengees, was also gunned down ... losing his life after trying to stop Card.