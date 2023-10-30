Morgan Fairchild Pays Tribute to 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry

Play video content TMZ.com

Morgan Fairchild is reflecting on her time working with Matthew Perry on the "Friends" set, where she played his character Chandler Bing's mother ... praising him as an "incredibly talented actor" who "always had stars in his eyes."

Morgan's the latest in a long list of industry figures who've had nothing but kind words for Matthew, and she joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" to share her memories of his talent ... telling us he had a rare, impromptu ability to hilariously tweak lines for his character. BING-O!

It was clear her memories from the set of the hit NBC sitcom were overwhelmingly of the super-friendly actor bringing boundless energy to set -- all while sporting a big smile on his face.

Morgan added, Matthew was very professional and consistent with his joyful attitude on set, even during the times he was dealing with personal demons, such as his highly publicized battle with substance abuse.

Of course, with "Friends" having been such a monster hit for Matthew, the veteran actress was also sure to jog everyone's memory on his other acting credentials to showcase his talents.

She also praised him for baring his soul and helping others through his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir."

It certainly appeared as though Matthew had made another friend in Morgan.

As we first reported, the actor shockingly passed away Saturday just 2 hours after playing pickleball at Riviera Country Club near his home in Pacific Palisades.

Our sources have told us foul play is NOT suspected in Matthew's cause of death, and there were NO illicit drugs found at his home.