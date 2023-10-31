Donna D'Errico Claps Back At 'Hater Women' With Sexy Snaps

Donna D'Errico is clapping back at "hater women" for going to extreme lengths to report her racy snaps ... by re-uploading the same images that got her shadow-banned on Instagram.

"Here's another photo that had to be removed in order to lift the shadow ban on my account after a group of women haters went through my account reporting all my posts," the ex-Playboy model defiantly captioned the image, which by all means, was just as risqué as you would expect.

Think tiny lacy black bra, black corset, knee-high black boots -- all while straddling a pumpkin to celebrate Halloween, of course.

The "Baywatch" star added there was "nothing wrong with these photos" ... and took things one step further by addressing the trolls who had an issue with them in the first place.

"Hater women: Feel better about yourselves. Build up other women. In doing so, you can shine, too," she wrote. If they still didn't get the message, Dona had one final message for them... "I guess you can simply kiss my ass."

This isn't Donna's first rodeo in calling out online warriors lurking in the comments of her pictures. On Sunday, she explained she had to remove another video of herself in a blue bikini that didn't sit well with others online.