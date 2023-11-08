Trevor Jackson Roasted for Tyla 'Water' Cover, Fans Say He Sexualized Song

Breakout R&B singer Tyla arguably has the R&B hit of the year with "Water" ... but Trevor Jackson's rendition is tarnishing some of that shine, at least that's the reaction he's getting online.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Grown-ish" star dropped his "Water" cover earlier this week along with a visual showing him performing the track and getting extremely animated as he strived to hit the notes ... which left his face distorted with emotion.

It's really the perfect fuel for memes, more than anything else, in this day and age!!!

Trevor's a seasoned R&B artist in his own right and covers popular songs every Tuesday as part of his "TMix" series, but fans accused him of doing the absolute most for this round.

TJ embellished Tyla's OG lyrics a bit with sexual overtones, and added even more naughty emphasis with his bump-and-grind body language!!!

Some argued it might be time for men to dig into their own creative juices, and leave ladies' artistic expressions alone.

No male artist charts in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in history. pic.twitter.com/dQv4ymQATG — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 6, 2023 @PopBase

The writing's on the Billboard wall ... the Hot 100's Top 10 is currently made up of all female artists for the 2nd time in history!!!

Play video content TMZ.com