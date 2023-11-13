Prince Fielder Says Son 'Sure Does' Have Potential To Be Better Than Him, Cecil

He Could Be Better Than Cecil & Me!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

There's another Fielder making his way to the MLB ... and this one's father, Prince Fielder, tells TMZ Sports the youngster could turn out to be the best in the family!

We got Prince and his 19-year-old son, Jadyn Fielder, out at LAX this week ... and when we asked if the young Fielder had potential to be better than Dad and Grandpa (three-time All-Star Cecil Fielder), Prince didn't mince words.

"He sure does!" Prince said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for why ... Prince told us his kid has been "practicing every day" -- while spending years in MLB clubhouses soaking up knowledge from him and other Big Leaguers.

While Prince is certainly a proud dad, he also clearly isn't blowing smoke ... Jadyn -- a 6-foot infielder who plays high school baseball in Florida -- is regarded as one of the best prospects in the 2024 class.

And, get this ... Prince says his other son, 17-year-old Haven Fielder, has a chance to make a name for himself on an MLB diamond one day too!!

It's all quite the sight ... considering it was just a few years ago that the boys were little tykes watching Prince mash in playoff games and Home Run Derbys -- something that's obviously not lost on Prince.