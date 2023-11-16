Dana White Shows Off Shredded Bod After 86-Hour Fast

Play video content

Forget running the UFC ... Dana White now looks like he could straight-up compete in the fighting org. -- and he says it's all 'cause of an 86-hour fast he did this week.

The 54-year-old revealed in a video on his social media page Wednesday night that he began his fast after UFC 295 on Saturday night ... and just a few days later, he's seen incredible results.

White explained in the clip that he began the no-food streak by doing nothing more than drinking water with electrolytes for 24 hours.

Then, the UFC honcho said he incorporated bone broth twice a day into his diet until the fast ended Wednesday morning ... and following it all, he clearly looked great.

But, White said his motivation wasn't exactly to get his 8-pack to pop ... rather, he told his followers he just wanted further help in preventing illnesses.

"Obviously i'm not a doctor," White said on X, "but i've been told by the experts that water fasting can help to significantly reduce the risk of cancer, alzheimers and a ton of other health issues."