Dana White Shows Off Shredded Bod After 86-Hour Fast
11/16/2023 6:18 AM PT
Forget running the UFC ... Dana White now looks like he could straight-up compete in the fighting org. -- and he says it's all 'cause of an 86-hour fast he did this week.
The 54-year-old revealed in a video on his social media page Wednesday night that he began his fast after UFC 295 on Saturday night ... and just a few days later, he's seen incredible results.
White explained in the clip that he began the no-food streak by doing nothing more than drinking water with electrolytes for 24 hours.
Then, the UFC honcho said he incorporated bone broth twice a day into his diet until the fast ended Wednesday morning ... and following it all, he clearly looked great.
But, White said his motivation wasn't exactly to get his 8-pack to pop ... rather, he told his followers he just wanted further help in preventing illnesses.
"Obviously i'm not a doctor," White said on X, "but i've been told by the experts that water fasting can help to significantly reduce the risk of cancer, alzheimers and a ton of other health issues."
White's been looking awesome for a while now ... but this is a whole 'nother level. So, begs the question ... who's now kicking off a fast tonight?!?