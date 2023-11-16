NBA's Miles Bridges Set To Return After 30-Game Domestic Violence Suspension

Miles Bridges is slated to make his return to the hardwood on Friday -- the Charlotte Hornets just announced he's fulfilled the terms of his 30-game suspension related to a domestic violence incident.

The team released a statement on Bridges' status on Thursday ... saying, "We are comfortable with Miles returning to play based on our current understanding of the facts of the recent allegations and remain in contact with the NBA as that matter proceeds through the court process."

Bridges -- who re-signed with the Hornets this past summer -- hasn't played a second of NBA ball since he was arrested for allegedly assaulting the mother of his children in June 2022.

The 25-year-old forward maintained his innocence throughout the case ... but pled no contest to the felony domestic violence charge in court last year.

Bridges was handed the 30-game ban in April 2022 ... but was credited with serving 2/3 of that punishment as he remained a free agent during the 2022-23 season.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said earlier this week he expects Bridges to have a "significant role right away" ... and the team could use him, as it's currently 3-7.