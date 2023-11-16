Sixers Coach Nick Nurse Supports Kelly Oubre Jr. Amid Hit-And-Run Speculation

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse is scoffing at the theories surrounding Kelly Oubre Jr.'s recent hit-and-run accident ... saying he 100% believes the hooper's injuries are the result of being struck by a vehicle.

Nurse -- who's in his first season with Philly -- met with the media prior to the Sixers' game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday ... and was asked about the rumblings that Oubre isn't sharing the full story after police stated there was no surveillance footage to back the hooper's claim.

Nurse said he's not looking that much into the report ... as he has no reason to think the 27-year-old would fabricate his side of things.

"I would not address that," Nurse said in a back-and-forth with a reporter. "I don't have an answer to that other than I believe what's been reported so far."

Nurse said he was recently made aware of the chatter surrounding the incident ... but reiterated he wasn't giving it the time of day.

"Again, I'm going to believe Kelly at his word and all that stuff and focus on this game and handle things as they come."

As we previously reported, Oubre was pretty beat up as he returned to his Philly apartment on Saturday ... with Ring footage showing him tell his wife he was just hit by a car.

We're told he was later interviewed by police at the hospital ... but possibly mixed up the location of the incident as he was on medication and new to the area.