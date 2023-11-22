Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ne-Yo Serves 200 Single Mothers, Trafficking Victims At Atlanta's City Of Refuge

Ne-Yo Who's Hungry, ATL?!? Serves T'Giving Love To Single Mothers

11/22/2023 11:18 AM PT
SERVING LAUGHS AND FOOD
Ne-Yo is no stranger to giving back and this holiday season he's undeniably in his element ... helping out some of the community's most vulnerable citizens.

Ne-Yo was serving food to roughly 150 to 200 people Wednesday at City of Refuge Atlanta ... helping those who came for a Thanksgiving meal and a glimpse of the superstar singer in the flesh.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING
City of Refuge Atlanta provides shelter to the homeless, victims of sex trafficking, even single mothers with kids getting back on their feet, and provides gym amenities in addition to other wellness programs and employment services.

We're told Ne-Yo also donated a bunch of desserts to sweeten the pot for Thanksgiving -- and 4 of his children helped pass them out.

GIVING BACK
As we reported in the summer, Ne-Yo and his exes go to great lengths to shield their kids from any of their bickering, making for smooth co-parenting and family outings, in this case ... Teach Your Kids Philanthropy Day!!!

